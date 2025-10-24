Mary’s Vine wine bar and restaurant announces closure plans, here’s why

Rankin restaurant and wine bar Mary’s Vine announced on social media that it will close at the end of the month.

The 211 Kenmawr Avenue restaurant had received national acclaim, including multiple awards from Wine Spectator and the DiRōNA award, the latter of which is a title awarded by a Californian nonprofit for exemplary dining. The restaurant was first opened in 2019 by the Stasinowsky family, who had renovated the space from a dilapidated, turn-of-the-century era church into the restaurant space.

“Our mission has always been to show that wine can be both affordable and approachable and we’ve cherished every moment of doing just that,” an announcement post from the restaurant reads. “Of course, the journey wasn’t without its challenges, from supply chain issues to rising costs and staffing shortages. Yet through it all, we remained committed to providing a space where you could relax, connect and enjoy. It is with heavy hearts that we announce Mary’s Vine will close its doors after service on Friday, October 31.”

