WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, in testimony Wednesday to Congress, defended his flight to a weekend college football game, tried to tamp down speculation about a series of recent cyber outages and found himself pressed repeatedly on training given to the country's immigration enforcement officers.

The hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, a standard yearly opportunity for lawmakers to question administration officials about national security threats, covered a broad range of topics. It also gave Democrats, after their recent midterm drubbing of Republicans, a chance to confront a Cabinet member.

A look at some of the highlights:

Officials keep trying to reassure Americans over computer system disruptions

Mullin and the two other witnesses, FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia and Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence, insisted that the high-profile outages across the government and private sector over the past week had no connection to each other and did not result from a cyberattack or nefarious activity.

“I understand the timing of these incidents can raise questions, and it should. The American people should ask us these questions," Clayton said. “But based on what we know today,” he said, "these are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state sponsored attack.”

Among the events were an hourslong outage in Microsoft services; a nationwide ground stop brought about by a technology upgrade on the nation's air traffic control system that overloaded antiquated equipment and caused "intermittent" communications and radar gaps; banking problems that rippled through the financial industry; and a disruption to a classified internal communications network at the National Security Agency.

The episodes stirred widespread public concern that they could be linked or caused by hackers. Officials said there was no evidence of that.

“I'm 98% confident that this has nothing to do with our adversaries hacking or going after our systems,” Mullin said.

Those statements of reassurance came against the backdrop of concerns about the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is part of Mullin's Department of Homeland Security. It is tasked with working with industry to protect infrastructure, including water and electric generation, election systems, chemical facilities and cyber networks.

That agency has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since President Donald Trump took office for a second term in early 2025. Trump's original pick withdrew his nomination earlier this year after it had languished for months in the Senate. The agency also lost staff last year during cuts aimed at reducing the size of the government.

Mullin flew to a football game as travelers were scrambling

Mullin defended his decision to fly to Louisiana on Saturday for the LSU-Texas game as travelers across the United States were still stuck at airports after the nationwide grounding of flights.

Mullin’s flight took place after the stoppage was lifted and as planes were back in the air. But thousands of flights were canceled because of the ground stop, and Mullin flew as people nationwide were forced to scramble for alternative travel options.

On Wednesday, he said canceling the trip could have sent a confusing message.

Mullin said his travel had been planned for weeks so he could take relatives to the game and there was discussion before the trip about whether to forgo it.

“If we canceled something with the airspace completely open, it could bring confusion because I was meeting the governor there. I was meeting other people there that would show maybe distrust that we’re not even willing to fly,” Mullin said.

Mullin reiterated that he is required to fly on government planes and that he paid for the trip.

Mullin defends ground stop response

Mullin was front and center in the Republican administration's response to the grounding of all aircraft last week.

The administration has said the ground stop was the result of problems with newly installed routers that caused the Federal Aviation Administration's telecommunications system to be flooded with data, forcing the agency to ground all flights while it addressed the issue.

At the hearing, Mullin pushed back on criticism that the administration wasn't giving the public clear answers.

“We were able to put the planes back in the air safely. We landed over 4,000 planes when the ground stoppage went out because of the communication and didn’t have one single incident. That in itself is a great success," Mullin said.

Immigration enforcement under new scrutiny

Lawmakers focused part of their scrutiny of Mullin on immigration enforcement actions that have led to fatal encounters with federal officers. Also discussed was shortened training and the vetting of some newly hired agents.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has had an unprecedented hiring surge, bringing on 12,000 new officers and special agents. The employment rush has raised questions about whether the government lowered standards and conducted incomplete background checks. In one prominent case, an ICE officer with what his family and records say was a history of violent behavior shot and killed a Colombian man in Maine.

Mullin said every ICE officer in service now has had a full background check and that those who have not are on administrative leave. Officers who have not completed a full 13 weeks of training also have been placed on leave until they conclude their training, he said.

The deaths of U.S. citizens such as Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis led to a tense exchange when Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., asked Mullin if he had any regrets over his role in enforcing Trump’s immigration agenda.

Mullin said he had none. Then McIver pressed him about apologies for the deaths.

“You are killing people,” McIver replied.

“No ma’am. That’s your opinion,” Mullin said, ending the exchange.

Mullin took over DHS after Kristi Noem was ousted in March when the deaths of the Minnesota protesters at the hands of immigration enforcement officers forced the administration to adjust its mass deportation strategy.

Immigration arrests initially fell but then rebounded as ICE, flush with billions of dollars in new congressional funding, hired new officers and maximized cooperation from local and state law enforcement agencies.

Trump has indicated after the Nov. 3 election losses that he could work with Democrats on immigration legislation, but he has also elevated Stephen Miller, the architect of his immigration crackdown, to be his chief of staff.

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Associated Press writers Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, and Valerie Gonzalez in McAllen, Texas, contributed to this report.

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