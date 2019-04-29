  • Museum Lab opens for 'older kids'

    By: Julia Mericle – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Now when kids outgrow the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, they can simply walk one building over to the new Museum Lab, a museum for “older kids.”

    The partner museum, located in the former Carnegie Free Library of Allegheny, is intended for kids ages 10 and up, Bill Schlageter, director of marketing for the Children’s Museum and Museum Lab, said during a tour of the building Friday.

    Museum Lab is split into three spaces -- studio lab, make lab and tech lab.

