Nemacolin named Pennsylvania’s top hotel by U.S. News & World Report, ranks No. 28 nationally

FARMINGTON, Pa. — The top hotel property in Pennsylvania, at least according to one publication, is right in Pittsburgh’s backyard.

On Tuesday, U.S. News & World Report released its list of the top hotels in the nation and in each state for 2026. For Pennsylvania, the top-ranked hotel was Nemacolin in Farmington.

The Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center came in at No. 2, while the Rittenhouse Hotel in Philly rounded out the top three.

