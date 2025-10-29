New Jersey-based investor buys industrial building in Cheswick

A New Jersey investor has made a big investment in the region.

Treetop Cos., based in Teaneck, New Jersey, recently bought the Pittsburgh Logistics Center, a 515,411-square-foot distribution facility at 460 Nixon Road in Cheswick in an announced sale for $32 million, which translates to $62 a square foot for what has long operated as a multi-tenant building.

Treetop bought the property from suburban Philadelphia-based Maguire Hayden Real Estate Co. after a hold of a little more than 10 years. Maguire Hayden bought the property in 2016 for $21.1 million.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group