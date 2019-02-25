PITTSBURGH - Duquesne University on Friday named April Barton as dean of the School of Law. She begins her new post on July 1.
Barton’s appointment follows a national search. She succeeds Maureen Lally-Green, who has served as dean since 2017. Barton currently serves as associate dean for academic affairs at Villanova University's Charles Widger School of Law.
"We're thrilled to have this talented academician taking over the leadership of our law school," said President Ken Gormley. "April Barton brings a vast amount of experience from a highly ranked, national Catholic institution to her new position as the 13th dean of Duquesne law school. Her commitment to training highly successful, highly ethical lawyers for a new era of legal practice, along with her energy and commitment to the mission of Duquesne, make her the ideal selection for this important position as the law school continues to rise to higher levels of excellence."
