North Shore Bar Louie remains open amid company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy

PITTSBURGH — Despite a corporate bankruptcy filing, it’s business as usual for Bar Louie on the North Side.

On March 27, the Addison, Texas-headquartered restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time, five years after its first in 2020. While the company has closed the doors of 13 locations as part of the filing, the 330 North Shore Dr. location remains open. A release from the company indicates that for the remaining 31 corporate-owned locations “operations will continue without interruption,” that the “process is not expected to impact the company’s day-to-day operations” and that “prior to the filing, Bar Louie closed underperforming locations to enhance its financial stability.”

In a bankruptcy filing, Chief Administrative Officer Leslie Crook attributed the bankruptcy filing to inflation affecting both consumer habits and business costs.

“Inflationary pressures have caused consumers, generally, to cut back on dining out,” Crook wrote. “At the same time, menu prices have risen to keep pace with increased food, utility and labor costs. As a result, many of (Bar Louie’s) restaurants have underperformed, causing a drag on (our) financial performance and management attention.”

