One of Pittsburgh's fastest-growing companies is moving to the Frick Building

One of Pittsburgh's fastest-growing young companies is ready to move its headquarters to a historic downtown penthouse.
Currently straddling two locations downtown, Elite Transit Solutions has made a deal with Rugby Realty to take the top two floors of the Frick Building, a lease for 31,500 square feet on Grant Street expected to enable the company to grow from its current headcount of between 140 and 150 employees up to 250.
Scheduled to start the move in April, Elite taking the space will put the occupancy of the Frick Building above 92 percent, backfilling the top floor space left behind by the short-lived coworking venture Coterie.
