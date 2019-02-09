PITTSBURGH - Antonio Brown has broken his silence through a statement via his family attorney Jaclyn Soroka.
The Steelers receiver said he has filed for custody of his daughter through a statement to ESPN on Friday. This response is due to the recently reported domestic dispute with Wiltrice Davay Jackson, the mother of one of his children, and Brown himself.
Jaclyn Soroka, Antonio Brown’s family attorney, says in statement to ESPN that Brown has filed for custody of his daughter in light of the domestic incident with the mother of Brown’s child. pic.twitter.com/A8OnVIsZ3o— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 8, 2019
“Unfortunately, there have been misleading and inaccurate headlines of a ‘domestic dispute’ insinuating that Antonio Brown was responsible for wrongdoing in relation to the baseless, false police report made, which was immediately recanted, by the Complainant/Mother who refused to leave his personal residence and who had no lawful basis to be at or to remain on his property,” the statement reads.
The initial police report claims Brown pushed Jackson to the ground, causing her to fall and to sustain injuries in the process.
Soroka strongly denies any such claim in today’s statement.
“Given the egregiousness of the Mother’s recent actions, Mr. Brown has taken legal action this week to ensure that his daughter is protected by seeking majority timesharing and decision-making authority.”
