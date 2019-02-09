PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police spent several hours at two separate scenes in the West End overnight Friday into Saturday after someone fired shots at police.
Officers tried to stop a car with multiple people inside near West Prospect Avenue and Broadhead Fording Road in the Fairywood neighborhood.
According to police, two people got out of the car, fired shots at the officers and ran off.
The officers were not struck and ran after the two people, while the car drove away, according to police.
Police did not fire any shots and believed the suspects had run into a house further down Prospect Avenue.
TRENDING NOW:
- Massive fire burning at North Hills home
- Pennsylvania fugitive wanted on 865 child sex assault charges caught in Florida
- Parents at Pittsburgh high school upset over question about slavery
- VIDEO: Cub Scout kneels during Pledge of Allegiance at city council meeting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
SWAT officers were called and after surrounding the house, did not find anyone inside.
Pittsburgh police eventually found the suspect's vehicle at a home on Clarkton Street in Windgap, about one mile away.
Several people inside that house were questioned, according to police, but no arrests have been made and police are still investigating.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}