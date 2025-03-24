Pennsylvania expands ChatGPT use in state government, boosting employee productivity

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday, in a visit to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, announced a widening of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s expansion of its work with OpenAI in using ChatGPT to improve state employees’ work and services.

Shapiro in 2024 made Pennsylvania the first state to forge a generative AI pilot with Silicon Valley-based OpenAI, which has brought in 175 employees across 14 state agencies to try out ChatGPT for a variety of tasks that don’t replace humans but instead augment and expand the work they do. The first results released by Shapiro at an event Friday morning at CMU found an average of 95 minutes a day saved per employee for tasks like research, summarization, code optimizing and writing.

“Commonwealth employees overwhelmingly found generative AI useful in their work,” Shapiro said.

OpenAI and the Shapiro administration found 85% of those involved in the pilot had a positive experience; almost half of the 175 had never had any generative AI experience. Generative AI uses complex artificial intelligence that can find patterns in data to deeply analyze a topic or create content like text and other media.

