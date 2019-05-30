PITTSBURGH - There’s a building boom happening right now in Pittsburgh.
Signs of that boom are everywhere: Cranes tower over the city’s skyline. Scaffolding rises up the sides of buildings and blocks sidewalks.
>>PHOTOS: See all the major developments happening now in Pittsburgh
In the above link are snapshots of some of the largest construction projects underway in City of Pittsburgh neighborhoods. They include both new and redeveloped buildings for everything from office space to retail and residential.
These projects, as well as many others around the region, are available in Pittsburgh Business Times’ Crane Watch, an online mapping tool that is updated on a regular basis.
You can read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
