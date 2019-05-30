  • Crane Watch: Major projects abound in city

    By: Ethan Lott - Research Director Pittsburgh Business Timess

    PITTSBURGH - There’s a building boom happening right now in Pittsburgh.

    Signs of that boom are everywhere: Cranes tower over the city’s skyline. Scaffolding rises up the sides of buildings and blocks sidewalks.

    In the above link are snapshots of some of the largest construction projects underway in City of Pittsburgh neighborhoods. They include both new and redeveloped buildings for everything from office space to retail and residential. 

    These projects, as well as many others around the region, are available in Pittsburgh Business Times’ Crane Watch, an online mapping tool that is updated on a regular basis.

