Tucked away in a somewhat hidden corner of its campus, Carnegie Mellon University has opened its newest building this semester.
Yet the new ANSYS Hall's location on the edge of campus, built on a former parking lot between Hamerschlag and Porter Halls, hasn't kept it from being a draw for students.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, storms in the forecast causing some communities to change 2019 Trick-or-Treat times
- FBI investigating ‘suspicious activity' outside its Pittsburgh office
- Severe Weather Team 11's 2019 winter forecast
- VIDEO: Smoke billowing from home after fire breaks out in Washington County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}