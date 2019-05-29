PITTSBURGH - Another new development project is in the works for Smallman Street in the Strip District, the main spine of the city's Robotics Row.
Developer and lawyer George Mongell is pursuing a plan to take an assemblage of properties that total a block of land between 31st and 32nd Street along Smallman and replacing it with a new 254,000-square-foot office development expected to reach seven stories.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Mongell, also a partner in the law firm Metz Lewis Brodman Must O'Keefe, is pursuing the development through his Norrfoss LLC and working with the architecture firm Gensler to design the project.
