Pittsburgh restaurants change with the seasons after a long summer

As seasons change, so does the produce, and with that, restaurant menus. But a longer summer than usual is something Pittsburgh area chefs have taken notice of.

“Summer lasted longer this year and we set dates and put dates on menu changes and usually by the fall menu changes the tomatoes are gone and we’re scrambling to have our tomato salads,” Bill Fuller, president of Big Burrito Restaurant Group, said. “But for like three weeks after our change date, the local farmers were like ‘we’ve still got a lot of tomatoes.”

With several restaurants under the group’s umbrella, including Kasbah, Eleven and the Alta Vias, and marketing plans set for many of them, there’s less room for adjusting menus on the fly. But they also don’t necessarily need to, because a longer summer “doesn’t really change consumer taste.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group