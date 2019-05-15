JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - Primanti Bros. and its iconic sandwiches are coming to Johnstown.
The company announced in a press release Tuesday that the chain would be opening its first Johnstown location at the Galleria Mall. Located in the former Lonestar Steakhouse site, Primanti Bros. expects the restaurant to be open by the end of this year or early 2020 at the latest.
It is anticipated the location will employ more than 75 people, including bartenders, kitchen staff and servers.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
