PITTSBURGH - The City of Pittsburgh had five employees making more than $200,000 a year in 2018, when you factor in salary and overtime.
The Pittsburgh Business Times published its annual List of Highest-Paid City of Pittsburgh Employees recently.
Here are the top five highest-paid city employees:
- Harry Scherer (Bureau of Fire deputy chief) - $217,628
- Jerome Wasek (Emergency Medical Services crew chief) - $215,786
- Anthony DeSantis (Emergency Medical Services paramedic) - $213,280
- Francis Rende (Master Police Officer) - $210,013
- Robert Cox (Bureau of Fire battalion chief) - $205,184
