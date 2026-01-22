The Roaming Bean preparing to open brick-and-mortar cafe

Popular mobile coffee shop The Roaming Bean is setting down roots in the Strip District, and fans won’t have to wait long.

The business is coming to 1455 Smallman St. as part of NAI Burns Scalo’s The Vision on Fifteenth project. Owner Penny Folino said the firm had approached her around a year ago to put down roots, and now it’s preparing to open as soon as next week.

“They told me about some different things that were happening and they built this wonderful building and they basically gave me an offer that I really couldn’t refuse,” Folino said. “I had to look at it, and digging deeper we wanted a brick and mortar just to have as pretty much a hub for all our franchisees and our trailers.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group