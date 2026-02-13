Slice on Broadway owner opens new Italian concept in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Lucatino Italian Taverna, a new restaurant from Slice on Broadway owner Rico Lunardi, is now open in Carnegie.

Lunardi has been involved with Slice since its inception in 2010 and additionally owns Tim’s Corner Market in Beechview, next to the original Slice location. Lucatino, is a portmanteau of his sons, Luca and Santino. He opted to pursue the concept when the 106 E. Main Street space adjacent to the Carnegie Slice on Broadway became available.

“At first I was maybe going to just expand Slice but Carnegie has this charm of a small town with a main street and I was like ‘alright, let’s maybe do something different,” Lunardi previously told the Business Times. “I felt the need to have something else for people in the town and places nearby to come have a local spot to get some food, a couple glasses of wine or a cocktail and a place to hang out.”

