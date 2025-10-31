These are the 5 hottest housing markets in Pittsburgh

ZIP code 15139 – Oakmont – was the hottest housing market in the Pittsburgh metro for the third quarter.

That’s according to The Business Journals' latest quarterly analysis of the country’s hottest housing markets based on listing and sales data from Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

The ranking is intended to emphasize sales and pricing momentum in each ZIP code, using a weighted formula that includes quarterly and year-over-year data. Only ZIP codes with complete data, an average sales price of at least $425,000 and at least 10 sales during the quarter were considered for the ranking.

