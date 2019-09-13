Tri-Arc Manufacturing Co., a Blawnox ladder maker that’s operated for 60 years and whose roots go back to 1947, has been acquired by Dry Fly Capital, a Denver-based private equity firm.
Financials were not disclosed. But the new owner plans to increase staff and to grow the company organically and via acquisition, and has shortened the name to Tri-Arc LLC.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
