University of Pittsburgh lands on Forbes list of New Public Ivies for the first time

PITTSBURGH — Each year, business publication Forbes compiles a list of colleges and universities that, through data analysis and survey responses from C-suite executives, it determines to be among the “New Ivies.”

In short, it’s a list of institutions that in terms of rigor, selectivity and reputation, are in line with or surpassing the traditional Ivy League schools; Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton and Yale, as well as the four “Ivy Plus” schools; Duke, MIT, Stanford and University of Chicago.

The list is split into two sections — public and private schools.

And for the first time, the University of Pittsburgh is included on the public schools New Ivies list.

In order to qualify for the 2025 list, public schools like Pitt need to have at least 4,000 undergraduate students enrolled, admit fewer than 50% of applicants and their admitted students must have high test scores — the median SAT score for admitted students to the New Ivy public schools was 1,410 and for the ACT it was 32.

