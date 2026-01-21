Vitalia Wood Fired Oven opens first brick-and-mortar location in this northern suburb

Vitalia Wood Fired Oven is now open in Cranberry.

The popular food truck and catering business opened its first brick-and-mortar location at 1075 Freedom Road. The take-out only location will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A ribbon-cutting was held by the Butler County Chamber of Commerce and attended by Pennsylvania State Sen. Elder Vogel and State Rep. Stephenie Scialabba. In addition to the new take-out location, the food truck will continue to operate and is a vendor for the upcoming NFL Draft. A release from the Butler County Chamber of Commerce states that “future expansion plans (are) already underway.”

