California may eliminate speed limits for certain highway lanes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California lawmaker wants to build new lanes on two highways, with no speed limit. All in an effort to cut back on air pollution and greenhouse gases.
Orange County State Sen. John Moorlach says cars sitting in traffic are just emitting greenhouse gases and it's bad for the environment. So what's his solution? In a new bill, he's proposing to add two new lanes on I-5 and Highway 99 with no speed limit. "You're burning the fuel efficiently as opposed to just sitting in slow traffic waiting for one truck to pass another truck for 20 minutes," Moorlach told KOVR.
The proposed stretch of high-speed lanes would run from Bakersfield to Stockton. "If you look at what's happening in Germany, the freeway accidents on the Autobahn are a lot less than what's happening on our roads," said Moorlach.
If the bill passes, it would mean new northbound and southbound lanes. Those lanes would have no speed limit. The other lanes on those highways would still have a 65 mph speed limit.
He says his plan is more realistic than the high-speed rail line that is still years away from being built. "So why don't we provide people with vehicles the opportunity just to drive at 100 miles an hour, get to San Francisco in a shorter period of time than the train would?" said Moorlach.
Moorlach doesn't have a price tag just yet. "We've already paid for the right of way, we don't have to buy that. So, now it's just how much per mile is the concrete gonna cost?"
CNN/KOVR
