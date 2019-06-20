  • Carlow University launches pilot program with Pittsburgh International Airport

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport will soon be able to have customer service come to them.

    Carlow University announced a partnership with the airport on Wednesday, as several of the school's graduates will take part in a pilot program that will provide specialized, on-demand customer support to passengers.

    A group of recent graduates of Carlow will walk the terminals of the airport over the course of the one-year pilot program. Equipped with iPads, the agents will be able to provide real-time updates on airport operations, such as flight delays and cancelations, and help solve other problems.

