Caught on camera: Trooper dragged along as car crashes into utility pole

    CHICAGO - An Illinois state trooper was transported to a Chicago hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering after sustaining the impact of a crash and immediately chasing after the man who was behind the wheel. 

    A surveillance camera captured the events as they unfolded Sunday morning. 

    Illinois state police said there was a crash off I-94 and they located the people involved. Police said one person there disobeyed a trooper's commands, ran to a family member's car and attempted to drive away. The trooper attempted to stop that getaway by holding onto the steering wheel. Investigators said he was dragged as the driver fled.

    The trooper clung for his life to the steering wheel until the car struck a light pole, throwing him to the ground. A female passenger and another family member remained on scene with law enforcement.

    The driver shoved the deployed airbag out of his way, slipped out the front passenger door and ran from the scene. He remains on the run. 
     

     

