All charges against man accused of killing his girlfriend in Aliquippa alley held for court

BEAVER, Pa. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Beaver County last week faced a judge on Thursday.

Staring at the wall, Jason Banks Jr. was wordless as he headed into court to face homicide charges in Treonna Washington’s death.

>> Arrest made in deadly shooting of Aliquippa woman, 20, found in alley

“I think it’s much more difficult for him to come in there and face us than it was for us to face him. And I think it was far more difficult for him to face us than my daughter to face him. She was not afraid of him and that’s what drove him crazy and ultimately led to her death,” said Trey Ellis, Washington’s father.

>> ‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family of woman found shot, killed in Aliquippa alley speaks out

Ellis is standing by his word that his 20-year-old daughter was a victim of domestic violence.

“My daughter could face any situation as stoic as the heroes of the old which ultimately is part of the reason we are here,” Ellis said.

In court on Thursday, the Commonwealth showed video from a Ring doorbell of Banks and Washington in an altercation hours before her death where you see Banks push her down the stairs.

Banks’ roommate was the last seen with the two after breaking up that fight. He testified that Banks walked them into the alley and while he had his back turned, he heard one gunshot and saw Washington fall.

He testified Banks told him not to tell anyone. The defense argued that the roommate wasn’t facing charges and putting it all on Banks, but the judge held all charges for trial as this family sighed in relief.

“I think Treonna would be really proud to see us together, co-parenting, fighting to make sure that what happened we are standing here together and making sure our baby gets fair treatment and justice she deserves,” Ellis said.

Banks roommate did testify that he never saw a gun, but said there was no one else in that alley with them.

Banks will be back in court in October with a trial set for next year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group