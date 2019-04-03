  • Charmin introduces 'The Forever Roll' of toilet paper, says it can last a month

    Charmin is thinking big when it comes to their latest product.

    The toilet paper company is introducing a new "Forever Roll."

    According to Charmin, the Forever Roll will last up to a month before it has to be changed.

    The jumbo sized multi-user roll holds 1,700 sheets and weighs about 2 pounds. A normal single-user roll holds 850 sheets.

    The rolls are so large they need a special dispenser. The starter pack comes with three multi-user rolls and includes a free toilet paper stand.

    The price is about $30 and shipping is free.

    There's also a single-user starter kit which comes with a free toilet paper holder and costs $16.47.
     

     

