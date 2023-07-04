City of Pittsburgh launches line of apparel, merchandise

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh now has its own line of T-shirts that are now on sale. Part of the proceeds go back to the city.

The Printed in Pittsburgh line is officially launching during the city’s Fourth of July Celebration and is available to buy at Point State Park.

T-shirts start at $30. A hoodie, glasses, mugs and even stickers with designs based on the city flag, icon and CitiParks are also available.

Channel 11 asked area residents what they thought.

“T-shirts are outstanding,” said Carmelita Kirvel of Penn Hills. “I like the city parks on it.

“It’s like a circle. Buy here, spend here. I think it’s OK. I’m a big T-shirt guy myself,” said Kema Evans of Homewood.

The city partnered with locally owned CommonWealth Press to create a series of union-printed, officially licensed designs and products for Pittsburgh.

In a statement, Mayor Ed Gainey said “Pittsburgh is our home, and there is an immense amount of pride that comes with that…”

Ten percent of revenue goes back to the City’s General Operating Fund.

“Anything we can get for the city extra as far as revenue, if it’s going back to the city, that’s a good thing,” Evans said.

Kirvel agreed that it’s a good idea.

“Oh, I love it. We could do so much with it, with the funding in our city,” she said. “I think that would be awesome.”

This is the first phase of the clothing line. From here, CommonWealth Press will work with City Sign Shop and City Archive to add future designs to the collection.

The Printed in Pittsburgh line is available to buy online and at locations in the city.

