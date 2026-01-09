Clark Howard: Assess your health care options as premiums rise

Consumer Adviser Clark Howard says individuals need to assess their health care options carefully in light of increasing premiums.

Health care subsidies are currently facing a critical hurdle in the Senate as the U.S. House voted to extend Affordable Care Act premium tax credits for approximately 22 million Americans.

This extension received bipartisan support with 17 Republicans joining Democrats, but most Republicans are expected to oppose the measure in the Senate.

Howard says millions of Americans are “suffering from sticker shock” due to soaring health insurance prices.

Consumers must act quickly, with a deadline of Jan. 15 to sign up for health care coverage. Individuals are encouraged to explore their options, including high-premium plans or lower-cost alternatives, like health share plans, which come with limited coverage.

