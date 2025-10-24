Clark Howard: Prepare for extra hurdles with one-way tickets stemming from fraud concerns

Travelers purchasing one-way tickets this holiday season may face increased scrutiny from airlines due to concerns over fraud.

Airlines have become wary of one-way ticket purchases, as these transactions are sometimes linked to fraudulent activity involving stolen credit card numbers. As a result, passengers may be required to present proof of purchase, such as the credit card used for the transaction, when traveling.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard explains that travelers should be prepared to show the credit card used to buy the ticket, especially if it was purchased by a family member or friend.

Howard advises that if someone else buys the ticket, travelers should have a copy of the card on their phone and be able to contact the cardholder if questioned by airline security. This precaution is necessary to validate the purchase and ensure the traveler is authorized to use the card.

