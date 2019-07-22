0 Couple builds homemade of shipping containers

GRAFTON, Wis. - A couple in Wisconsin is building their dream home almost entirely out of shipping containers.

"We want something that's contemporary. We want something that's different," Amy Plato told WISN.

Their new home is made almost entirely out of shipping containers. Each one is carefully placed by a crane.

"The first floor is three containers all parallel with each other. Second floor is two containers perpendicular to those. And then the sixth container is the stairway tower," said Kevin Plato.

Kevin and Amy Plato said it took six years of owning the property and researching options before coming up with the idea. Crews broke ground in May and the couple hopes to move into their home in September.

"We've been searching for a home for a long time, even before we bought this property. And once we saw the shipping container we were like, wow, and we both loved it," said Amy.

The new home has an 1,800-square foot open floor plan with large picture windows in a second-floor bedroom extending out into space. The Platos want to take full advantage of their river views.

"Look at that, the view of the tower along with the cantilevered bedroom is just really amazing," said Amy.

Amy said that aside from the building materials, the house won't really be that much different from a conventional house.

"The only thing that's different, it's a steel structure and it's not made from two by fours. So the heating and the cooling are exactly the same," said Plato.



