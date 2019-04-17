Couple stuck in crocodile swamp write 'Help' in mud

AUSTRALIA - Four letters stomped into the mud saved an Australian couple who spent 26 hours in a crocodile swamp.
Shantelle Johnson and her partner, Colen Nulgit, were on a fishing trip in the Northern Territory Monday.
Their vehicle got stuck in a bog, and despite their efforts, they were unable to get it out.
Forced to spend the night in the marsh, they said they didn't get much rest because of all the crocodile tracks nearby.
After the tide rose, the two took their possessions, including their pet dog, and abandoned their vehicle.
Desperate to get out of the dangerous swamp, they wrote the word "help" in the mud. Rescuers flying overhead saw them and got them to safety.
