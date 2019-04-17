0 Kennywood is now a Certified Autism Center

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood has earned designation as a Certified Autism Center as the amusement park looks to better serve people with autism and other sensory needs.

“When we looked at ways to improve guest service over the offseason, becoming a Certified Autism Center was at the top of our to-do list,” park general manager Jerome Gibas said in a new release.

The designation is awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

“Our mission at Kennywood is to provide the finest in family fun and entertainment, and ensuring we’re on the front lines in understanding and serving our guests who are on the autism spectrum is critical to achieving that mission,” Gibas said.

Ride admission passes are available onsite for Kennywood guests with disabilities. Sensory bags that include ear plugs, a fidget toy, squishy ball and coloring books and crayons are also available.

Kennywood officials said an officially designated quiet space is not yet available, but they are identifying “lower-traffic areas for families to visit when in need of a break from the normal activity of the amusement park.”

In addition to training and certification, Kennywood will complete an onsite review by IBCCES. Additional communication, resources and adjustments for families with special needs will be provided, according to the news release.

