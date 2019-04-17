  • Motorcyclist accused of trying to run over state trooper on Parkway West

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to run over a Pennsylvania State Police trooper with his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

    The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on the Parkway West eastbound, just before the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is learning how the trooper avoided being hit before the motorcycle crashed -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

    Police said the trooper was in a patrol vehicle when he spotted the motorcycle being driven on the shoulder of the roadway, passing several vehicles. When he activated the lights on his patrol vehicle, which was sitting on the shoulder, the motorcycle was driven back onto the road.

    According to a criminal complaint, the trooper got out of his vehicle and waved for the motorcyclist, Alexandre Rattes, to pull over.

    Rattes ignored the command and turned his motorcycle toward the trooper as he accelerated from about 60 feet away, according to a criminal complaint.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County News. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories