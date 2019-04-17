PITTSBURGH - A man is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by two pit bulls Monday afternoon on Mount Washington.
Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 the attack happened around 1 p.m. in Olympia Street.
When police, EMS and animal control arrived on the scene, the man had several bites.
While he was taken to the hospital, first responders and the dogs' owner searched for the dogs. One was caught around 2:30 p.m., the other about 30 minutes later.
According to police, both of the digs were surrendered by the owner.
