  • Man attacked by 2 pit bulls on Mount Washington

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by two pit bulls Monday afternoon on Mount Washington.

    Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 the attack happened around 1 p.m. in Olympia Street.

    ONLY on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., what one woman says she heard during the attack, and what she did to get the victim help. 

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Breaking News. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    When police, EMS and animal control arrived on the scene, the man had several bites.

    While he was taken to the hospital, first responders and the dogs' owner searched for the dogs. One was caught around 2:30 p.m., the other about 30 minutes later.

    According to police, both of the digs were surrendered by the owner.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories