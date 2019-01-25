Dalmatian's big day in Budweiser Super Bowl commercial

GOLETA, Calif. - Budweiser has given us plenty of Super Bowl ads that have become cultural phenomena. The memorable spot from this year's big game might be one featuring a dalmatian pitching the beer's environmental friendliness.
The commercial has the vintage sound of Bob Dylan singing about answers in the wind, but the star is a dalmatian from Goleta, California. Her official name is Fyrehouse N Xanadu's Phoebe. Her breeder got a call for a commercial shoot a few months back.
The commercial's producers wanted an adult dalmatian and also checked out a granddaughter from one of the 17 litters Eleanor Winters has overseen. "Worked out they wanted Fancy and Phoebe and one of them would be a second. We didn't know which was the stand-in. It turned out my Phoebe got it and Fancy didn't," Winters told KEYT.
She knew it was a Budweiser commercial but it was somewhat secretive and she didn't find out until much later that it was for the Super Bowl.
Phoebe's big moment features flapping ears and jowls. "They had a wind machine to get that effect. And I guess the luck part was they liked the way her ears blew in the wind. And it fit into whatever idea they had about showing off the fact that they are now using wind power to make Budweiser," said Winters.
Winters is also an author who has penned a book on breeding and raising dalmatians.
