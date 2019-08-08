Daring armored car heist in Philadelphia caught on video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to thieves stealing money from an armored truck on Wednesday, then fleeing from police.
The act in Philadelphia is now being called "a calculated heist" as police and the FBI seek the public's help to identify the robbers.
Drexel University student Joe Blaikie told WCAU he was in class when the suspects followed a Garda armored truck off Market Street, "We get a lot of incidents that happen around here, but never that serious, so it's just shocking to see."
The thieves, in a dark red Chevy Trailblazer, pulled up behind the stopped armored truck. Two men jumped out of the Chevy wearing ski masks and raced past someone at a PNC Bank ATM. A second later, one is seen running back to the Chevy with two black bags while the other is seen holding an assault rifle.
From a different camera, both of the armored truck's guards can be seen as they open fire. One thief can be seen diving into the Chevy as the back window shatters and they drive away.
The FBI is circulating pictures of the thieves, one dressed in all black and the other with dreadlocks in his hair.
Thursday morning, wads of cash and a black bag marked by investigators were still on the scene. Police said they also found a handgun and a rifle clip, with 40-50 rounds of ammunition.
NBC/WCAU
