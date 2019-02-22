0 Deaf mother with dementia recognizes daughter

PORTLAND, Maine - A woman in Portland had a special moment with her mother, who has dementia. It was so special, she wanted to share it. The touching video she captured has moved millions on social media and sparked conversations about caring for aging parents with special needs.

Jan. 27 started off as just another day in the life of M.J. Grant and her mother, Carmen. They were spending some quality mother and daughter time together when Grant realized that something was a little off with her mom, who battles dementia.

"When we were sitting there we were having a conversation and I could tell during the conversation, she did not realize who I was. That's when I asked her, 'Where's M.J.?' And that's where I realized she had no idea I was her daughter," Grant told WCSH.

As the video goes on, the two communicate back and forth and a few minutes in, her mom realizes that Grant is her daughter. That magical moment of recognition was so special, Grant decided to share it on social media. "I knew in some way I would have some level of support from people who might understand what it's like to have a parent with dementia, but not just that, but a parent who is deaf," said Grant.

What she did not realize was that millions, and then tens of millions of people across the world, would watch this video, connect with it and share it. It has moved people and in return has given a gift to Grant, one she wasn't even aware that she needed. "I don't think I stop in those moments and think how special it really is. But putting it out there and seeing peoples reactions, it's like a recognition of how special and kind of momentous it is," said Grant.

The video, and reaction to it, has also brought into focus the desperate need for more services for the elderly deaf population. "Across the country, across the world... There are people who are saying 'I am going through this with my parent, too... And I don't know what to do.' There's not enough out there for them, and there needs to be. There's no excuse, no reason why there shouldn't be," said Grant.

Grant's father is also deaf and Grant works as a sign language interpreter for a living.



NBC/WCSH