Person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Allegheny County

ELIZABETH, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Allegheny County on Friday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says first responders were called to the 600 block of Hayden Boulevard (Route 51) in Elizabeth at 2:35 p.m.

Medics took one person to a hospital from the scene, the supervisor says.

Our crew on scene saw a school bus with front-end damage.

It’s unclear if any students were on the bus when the crash happened.

The bus said “Elizabeth Forward School District” on the side. We’ve reached out to the district for more information.

Photos provided to Channel 11 show that the bus appears to have collided with a truck.

Route 51 school bus crash

Northbound Route 51 is currently closed to traffic in the area.

Check back here and watch Channel 11 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the latest details on this developing story.

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