Delta uniform to feature sign language indicator

    Delta employees who know sign language will soon be recognizable by a sign language indicator on their uniforms.

    Travelers can expect to see uniformed employees sporting these new language bars this fall.

    Delta is the first U.S. airline to do this.

    CEO Ed Bastian said in a video on his linked in page that it's a small step in the airline's mission to "connect the world, which starts with making travel easier for all people."

    Delta has been named "best place to work for disability inclusion" for four consecutive years.

     

