Pittsburgh crews called in early to handle expected snow, freezing temperatures, mayor says

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Department of Public Works crews are coming in early to handle expected snow and freezing temperatures in the city, Mayor Corey O’Connor says.

In a social media post at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, O’Connor said he’s called in the DPW nightshift early for a 12-hour shift.

Forty trucks will be on the roads citywide until 10 p.m., O’Connor says. Twenty trucks will salt slick spots and problem areas overnight.

Just last week, O’Connor hosted a meeting to discuss how the city can improve its response, ahead of the next significant snowfall.

Steps included fixing snow vehicles, training more drivers and fitting vehicles with GPS for mapping purposes.

11 Investigates reported last week that O’Connor’s new plan to handle snowfall in Pittsburgh would address the city’s aging fleet.

