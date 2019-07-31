Dinosaur dig in North Dakota reveals prehistoric fossils

Visitors are flocking to an excavation site in North Dakota, hoping to get a closer look at a dinosaur skull discovered last week.
A California college student found the 65-million-year-old triceratops skull in the massive Hell's Creek Formation.
The area is known for being a treasure trove for fossils.
Researchers say the skull is a significant find, but there is the potential for many more exciting discoveries in the canyon.
Biology professor Dr. Mike Kjelland has been working at the site for a couple of weeks.
"Not only is the partial skull there, but we found the atlas axis complex which attaches to the back of the ball joint of the skull itself. And a couple of ribs and vertebra," Kjelland says.
