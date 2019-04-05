WASHINGTON, Pa. - The district attorney in Washington County is looking for people who witnessed the fight and shooting at the Regal Theater.
In a release sent Friday, District Attorney Gene Vittone said the investigation has been prolonged because there are witnesses who still need to be interviewed.
When the shot was fired, most witnesses left the theater, so police have spent time tracking them down, Vittone said. There are several witnesses remaining and once those interviews are completed, the district attorney's office will determine whether charges should be filed.
More than a dozen people rallied outside the theater last weekend to call for criminal charges.
State police are asking any witnesses who haven't spoken with investigators to call them.
