Doctors treating woman for swollen eye shocked to find bees living under her eyelid

TAIWAN - Doctors in Taiwan were shocked by what they discovered when they examined a woman experiencing pain and a swollen eye.
Four tiny bees were living under her eyelid.
According to the ophthalmologist who treated her, sweat bees are known to live near graves and fallen trees.
The woman had been visiting a relative's grave about three hours earlier and thinks that's when the insects blew into her eye.
TRENDING NOW:
- Large fire burning at apartments in McCandless
- State lawmaker calls for Mayor Peduto's impeachment over gun bill
- 80-year-old man charged with murder, rape in 1973 Virginia cold case involving 2 local teens
- VIDEO: Police responding to burglary call find Roomba vacuum trapped in bathroom
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
If you can't think it gets any worse, listen to this: The bees were living off her tears. Sweat bees got their name because they are drawn to the moisture and salt of human perspiration, which are also present in tears.
Doctors say if the woman waited much longer to come in, they may have had to remove her eyeball.
The bees were extracted and the woman is expected to make a full recovery.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}