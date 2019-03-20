Dog found with chain embedded in neck recovering from emergency surgery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia dog that was found with a chain embedded in its neck is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery to remove the chain.
Volunteers with Dogs Deserve Better rescued Danny Boy over the weekend. When they tried to put a collar around his neck, they found a six-pound chain embedded into it.
He underwent a life-saving two-hour surgery to remove the large chain. Now he is doing much better.
TRENDING NOW:
- Driver accused of causing deadly Parkway West crash ran from scene, police say
- LIVE UPDATES: Testimony wraps up for day 1 of Michael Rosfeld trial
- Tyler Perry steps in to help family of woman killed in bank shooting
- VIDEO: Discovery of $1.2M during traffic stop cracks money laundering ring, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Volunteers hope the community can help pay for the $18,000 operation. They also hope the governor will sign legislation that regulates the type of chains used on outdoor dogs.
Danny Boy's road ahead could include a much needed second surgery.
"Financially we also may need a second surgery to help clean out the wounds, so costs can pile up after just the surgery," Sarah Spangler told WVIR. "I've never seen a dog that could possibly be in so much pain, but still can have so much energy and life in him in such a hopeless situation so I have really high hopes for him recovering and being a great family pet."
You can help Danny Boy's cause by donating at www.DogsDeserveBetterBlueridge.org.
NBC/WVIR
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}