Dor-Stop in Dormont will soon be under new ownership

PITTSBURGH — A popular Dormont restaurant will soon be under new ownership.

The owners of the Dor-Stop on Potomac Avenue posted on Facebook that they have decided to move onto something new.

In the post, Jennifer and Justin Berger said, “It’s been an adventure and we’ve met so many amazing people. You have supported us through some very challenging times and we are truly grateful. Shout out to all of our staff over the years for doing what you do.”

The Dor-Stop has been called one of the best breakfast places in Pittsburgh and was even featured on the Food Network Show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The good news: the operating hours and menu won’t change, the post said.

The restaurant will be closed February 12 through 14 for the ownership transition.

It will reopen on Thursday February 15.

