Overturned dump truck shuts down part of Route 8 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The northbound lanes of Route 8 in Richland Township are closed due to an overturned dump truck.
The crash happened in the 5400 block of William Flynn Highway around 12:20 p.m. Monday.
The dump truck is on its side and leaking fuel. A fire hydrant was sheared off during the crash.
One person has been taken to the hospital from the crash, dispatchers confirm.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
