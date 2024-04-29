Eagles wanted to land Steelers OT Troy Fautanu

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round selection Troy Fautanu is expected to play offensive tackle, which side is still to be determined. Still, he also said that he can play any position on the offensive line. But where does an athletic, polished player who can play along the offensive line land for the Steelers on their draft board? It might have been revealed.

Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot noticed that scout Kelvin Fisher said ‘7 of 20′ in the video that showed Fautanu’s call with Mike Tomlin, signaling that the team likely got someone they thought was the 7th best player in the entire class.

If you listen back to Mike Tomlin's draft call to Troy Fautanu, you can hear scout Kelvin Fisher (over Tomlin's shoulder) call out "7 out of 20"



Based on that & how the Steelers build their board, I think Fautanu was their No. 7 prospect. Awesome value.https://t.co/WEafwOVdW8 pic.twitter.com/CzBBCeSD2M — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) April 28, 2024

But apparently, it could have been much different. The Philadelphia Eagles tried to land Troy Fautanu, according to Sports Illustrated’s John McMullen. Philadelphia pegged Fautanu and J.C. Latham as targets before they landed Quinyon Mitchell with their first-round pick.

