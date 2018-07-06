Police departments considering changes after Antwon Rose's death

PITTSBURGH - 11 Investigates has learned about potential changes for local police departments because of what happened following the deadly shooting of Antwon Rose.
The officer who killed Rose, Michael Rosfeld, is on house arrest, with a preliminary hearing set for later this month.
How Rosfeld's past could factor into the proposed changes, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Rosfeld is also facing a lawsuit for a separate incident at a bar when he worked for the University of Pittsburgh.
RELATED STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Hearing postponed for officer charged with shooting, killing Antwon Rose
- Officer who shot Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh identified as Michael Rosfeld
- Peduto, Fitzgerald praise protesters, police for calm demonstrations
- Protests continue over the death of Antwon Rose
- Timeline of East Pittsburgh traffic stop, shooting death of 17-year-old
- Civilian Police Review Board of Allegheny County meets after deadly shooting
- What we know now about Antwon Rose, 17-year-old fatally shot by police
- List of fatal officer-involved shootings in Allegheny County
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}