  • Police departments considering changes after Antwon Rose's death

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - 11 Investigates has learned about potential changes for local police departments because of what happened following the deadly shooting of Antwon Rose.

    The officer who killed Rose, Michael Rosfeld, is on house arrest, with a preliminary hearing set for later this month.

    How Rosfeld's past could factor into the proposed changes, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    Rosfeld is also facing a lawsuit for a separate incident at a bar when he worked for the University of Pittsburgh.

    RELATED STORIES:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories